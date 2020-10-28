Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.06.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

