Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Square were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Square by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.84 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.