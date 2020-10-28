Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. AXA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.