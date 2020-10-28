Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,834 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 156,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of HPE opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.