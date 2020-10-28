Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $63,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $22,911,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

CPRT stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

