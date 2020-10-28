Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $212.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.76 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

