Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 8,999 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Entergy by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,603 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 1,870.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 272,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,516,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

ETR stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

