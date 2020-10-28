Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

