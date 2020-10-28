Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $7.06 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

