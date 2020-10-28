SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $764,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.