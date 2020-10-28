Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Loews by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Loews by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Loews by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE L opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

