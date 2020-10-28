TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $5.00. TuanChe shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $80.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.04.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 55.17% and a negative return on equity of 51.28%.

TuanChe Company Profile (NASDAQ:TC)

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

