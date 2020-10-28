Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Deep South Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 255,300 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Deep South Resources Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

