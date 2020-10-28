Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Guyana Goldstrike shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

About Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

