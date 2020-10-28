Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.33. Weidai shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 4,347 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

