Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $2,659,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

