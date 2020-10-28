Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $8.48 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Masco by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.