Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,612.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

