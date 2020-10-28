XXEC Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,947 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,000. Microsoft makes up 7.8% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

MSFT stock opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

