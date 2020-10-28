Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.