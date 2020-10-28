Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 950,573 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

