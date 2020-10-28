Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $104,000 in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $479.74 million, a P/E ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $119,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,098 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

