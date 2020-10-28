Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

