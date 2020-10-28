Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Life Storage by 40.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

