Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 49,300 Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Shares of CETX stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Cemtrex Inc has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Cemtrex Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.