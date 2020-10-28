Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 571,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 332,800 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $461.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

