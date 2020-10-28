The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

