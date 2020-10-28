Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,067 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $168,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.