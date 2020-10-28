Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 9,245 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 236,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

