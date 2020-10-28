Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

