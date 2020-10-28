Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases New Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CoreCivic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,706 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,927,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.11. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

