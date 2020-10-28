Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 312.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 81.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBGS. ValuEngine cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

JBGS opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

