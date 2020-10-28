Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 23,624 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

