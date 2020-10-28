Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,518,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.1% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,955 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36. The company has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

