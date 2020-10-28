Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,633,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,612.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

