Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

