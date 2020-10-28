Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

