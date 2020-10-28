Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 9,638 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.