Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,290 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.