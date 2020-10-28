QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 386,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2,259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 126,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

