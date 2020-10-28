Cwm LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

