Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $340,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,100,000 after buying an additional 926,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

