Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,900 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

