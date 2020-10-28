Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $14.01. Galera Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 264 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $287.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,959,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,549,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.