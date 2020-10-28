Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.19

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

