Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Down 8.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) shares were down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 888,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,126,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $496.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$184.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

