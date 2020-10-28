Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.05

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 9765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after buying an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after buying an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

