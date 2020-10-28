Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ATNX opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 89,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

