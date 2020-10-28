Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVO. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

