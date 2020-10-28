Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

BOOM stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.75 million, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.15. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dmc Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dmc Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

